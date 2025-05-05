Coolbitx Launches Coolwallet Go: The World's First Cold Wallet With Lifetime Warranty

CoolWallet Go is now available for pre-order at $59.99 USD for a 2-card set. Customers can optionally add a lifetime warranty plan for $39 USD per set-a rare offering in the cold wallet space.

Simple, Secure, and Built for Daily Use

CoolWallet Go is built around a CC EAL6+ certified secure element, a proven protection standard used in many high-assurance security chips. The wallet's minimalist design includes no screen, no buttons, no battery, and no Bluetooth pairing, relying instead on tap-to-sign NFC to streamline transactions.

The device generates private keys directly on-card, minimizing exposure during wallet setup. Users manage assets via the CoolWallet App, with integrated support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, 40+ blockchains, and EVM-compatible tokens.

Security and Risk Awareness by Design

CoolWallet Go has undergone independent third-party security testing and has been continuously reviewed through a public bug bounty program over the past two years. No vulnerabilities have been found that compromise the safety of users' private keys or assets. CoolBitX remains committed to continuous security improvement and transparent security practices.

Optional Lifetime Warranty Plan

CoolWallet Go introduces a unique warranty add-on that provides long-term coverage for registered users:



Coverage is per 2-card set, with a quota of free replacements per year.

Registration is required within 30 days of purchase.

Shipping costs for replacements are customer-borne. Warranty resets yearly and is not cumulative.

This initiative reflects CoolBitX's commitment to sustainable product longevity, moving beyond traditional short-cycle hardware support.

Built for Beginners, Trusted by Pros

CoolWallet Go is ideal for:



First-time hardware wallet users transitioning from exchanges or hot wallets. Experienced holders looking for a compact, secure backup or daily-use wallet.

Shipments begin mid-May.

About CoolWallet

CoolWallet is a pioneering hardware wallet brand that offers a secure and convenient solution for storing and managing digital assets in the Web3, DeFi, and NFTs arenas. The company's flagship product, the CoolWallet Pro, is a credit card-sized device that combines the security of a hardware wallet with the convenience of a mobile device. With its unique design and advanced security features such as an EAL6+ secure element, biometric verifications, and military-grade Bluetooth encryption, CoolWallet is committed to providing a safe and user-friendly platform for crypto users worldwide.

