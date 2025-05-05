403
Trump performs YMCA dance to celebrate 100 days in office
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump marked his first 100 days back in office with a lively celebration at a rally in Michigan on Tuesday, dancing to the classic 1970s disco anthem “YMCA.” During the event, Trump delivered an almost 90-minute speech highlighting his accomplishments while continuing to criticize the administration of Joe Biden.
As part of the celebration, Trump expressed his gratitude to the crowd and showcased his famous dance moves to the upbeat tune, which was met with cheers from his supporters. The dance, which became viral during Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, was a regular feature at his “Make America Great Again” rallies, where he would often end the events with a performance of the song, pumping his fists and shimmying along.
The "Trump dance" has since become an internet meme, often associated with the idea of “winning,” a term Trump frequently used throughout his presidency.
