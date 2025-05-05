Talogy Announces Strategic Partnership With RL100 Middle East To Shape The Future Of Recruitment Expertise Across The Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talogy, a global leader in talent management solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with RL100 Middle East, an exclusive network of senior Talent Acquisition (TA) leaders dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in recruitment. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organizations' commitment to empowering businesses with data-driven talent strategies.

Talogy brings over 75 years of expertise in crafting personalized assessment and leadership development solutions that help organizations select, develop, and transform their workforce. By partnering with RL100 Middle East, Talogy aims to support the region's top TA professionals in tackling key industry challenges, and shaping the future of the hiring and retention of key talent.

As part of this collaboration, Talogy will be attending the RL100 Middle East Summit on 8th May 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event will serve as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, and meaningful industry dialogue allowing leaders to explore emerging recruitment trends.

Amanda White, Vice President of Talogy Middle East & Africa expressed, "We are really excited to be working with RL100 and being plugged into the world's most influential talent acquisition leaders' network. This peer-led, global ecosystem enables Talogy to share our expertise in talent assessment and keep up to date with latest industry challenges to ensure we are addressing the needs of the market."

The RL100 Middle East community is a unique, invitation-only network that brings together senior TA decision-makers through summits, knowledge-sharing sessions, and collaborative projects. This partnership with Talogy extends this mission by bringing experts in assessment solutions to share the latest research, trends and advice to the TA community.

Charlotte Turner, Head of Marketing and Communications for RL100 Middle East affirmed, "RL100 Middle East is proud to announce Talogy as a strategic partner to the community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence in talent acquisition across the region. At the core of RL100 Middle East is a dedication to fostering meaningful collaboration among the region's leading TA professionals, and in Talogy, we see a partner whose values and vision are strongly aligned with our own. Together, we look forward to driving forward the conversation around talent acquisition, addressing key industry challenges, and delivering lasting impact across the Middle East."

By partnering with RL100 Middle East, Talogy reaffirms its commitment to providing organizations with tailored, technology-driven solutions to optimize selection, development, and retention strategies. Together, Talogy and RL100 will empower businesses to navigate the evolving talent landscape with confidence and clarity.

