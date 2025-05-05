Iran Vows Retaliation If Attacked, Cites Missile Readiness
He made the remarks in an interview with Iran's IRIB news agency, published yesterday, responding to a recent threat made by U.S. Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, who warned that Iran would“pay the consequence” for its“support to the Houthis.”
The defence minister stated that, Iran maintains a large arsenal of missiles in its bases and would not hesitate to use them against regional targets, if war is imposed on the country.
“Should such a war be from the U.S. or Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran will target their interests, bases, and troops, wherever they are, and whenever it deems necessary,” Nasirzadeh said.
He further criticised what he described as a contradiction in U.S. behaviour – claiming to be open to negotiations, while simultaneously threatening Iran through various channels.
Nasirzadeh said, Yemen is an independent country and makes its own decisions, advising the United States to refrain from creating crises in the West Asia region.– NNN-IRNA
