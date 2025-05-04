Arab Water Week Conference Kicks Off With Focus On Sustainability, Regional Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of Her Highness Princess Sumaya Bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Sunday inaugurated the Arab Water Week conference.

The event brings together participants from around the world, including donor institutions, funding agencies, and stakeholders in the water sector, according to a Ministry statement.

Held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, the conference is themed“Towards Efficiency and Sustainability in Utilities through the Water, Energy, Environment, and Food Nexus.” It is organised by the Arab Water Utilities Association (AQUWA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Arab Ministerial Water Council of the Arab League.

In his opening remarks, Abu Saud emphasised Jordan's position as one of the most water-scarce countries in the world and outlined the growing challenges of water security and groundwater depletion. He highlighted the National Red Sea Desalination Project in Aqaba as a cornerstone of Jordan's strategy to ensure a sustainable and equitable water supply.

The minister also pointed to national efforts to reduce water loss, prevent illegal usage, and adopt non-conventional water sources, stressing that such steps are vital to restoring groundwater levels and enhancing sector efficiency. He also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships, technological innovation, and community engagement in achieving long-term water sustainability.

Abu Saud called for stronger regional and international cooperation to support sustainable development, enhance water and food security, and promote knowledge-sharing, technical training, and innovation.

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sweilam said the conference reflects a growing awareness that regional challenges, especially in water, energy, environment, and food, are interconnected and must be tackled through a unified nexus approach.

He noted that 19 of 22 Arab countries are classified as water-stressed, with most falling below the severe water poverty line of 500 cubic metres per capita annually.

Citing a 2023 UN report, he said over 90 per cent of the Arab population faces critical water shortages, while 21 countries depend on transboundary water sources such as the Nile, Euphrates, and Jordan rivers, further complicating the region's water security due to geopolitical tensions.

Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment Tawfiq Sharbaji commended Jordan and Egypt's water governance experiences and expressed Yemen's interest in adopting similar models to improve its own water and irrigation infrastructure.

Secretary-General of AQUWA Khaldoun Khashman said that Arab Water Week has become a leading platform for dialogue among experts, policymakers, and private-sector leaders, facilitating cooperation and regional partnerships on pressing water-related issues.

The five-day event features 35 technical sessions and over 160 international experts discussing topics such as smart water technologies, climate resilience, institutional reform, financial planning, and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Abu Saud and German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke launched the Ministry's new digital e-library, aimed at expanding access to knowledge and supporting research in the water sector.