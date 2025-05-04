Softmoc Boosts Warehouse Efficiency In Ontario With Autostore Automation System

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Footwear company SoftMoc adopts AutoStore warehouse system for Ontario, Canada facility

May 4, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Footwear retailer SoftMoc has selected AutoStore warehouse technology to optimize its fulfillment operations.

The new AutoStore system, implemented by Element Logic , is set to enhance SoftMoc's speed, efficiency, and scalability, reinforcing the company's commitment to exceptional customer service.

Parth Joshi, chief product officer at AutoStore, says:“At AutoStore, we are dedicated to helping brands like SoftMoc enhance their through automation and intelligent software.

“By implementing our high-density storage system, SoftMoc gains greater efficiency, faster order processing, and a scalable solution that supports future growth.

“This project demonstrates how automation can drive operational excellence while also supporting sustainability efforts.”

In a highly competitive retail environment, optimizing warehousing and fulfillment processes is critical.

Bert Krista, founder at SoftMoc, emphasized the strategic importance of the project, says:“In a very challenging and competitive retail landscape, fulfillment and warehousing efficiencies are at the forefront of SoftMoc's plans.

“Working with AutoStore and Element Logic has enabled us to design a solution that will help SoftMoc reduce occupancy and labor costs while increasing operational efficiency.”

The new fulfillment center, located in Ontario, Canada, is powered by AutoStore and integrated by Element Logic, and will feature nearly 100,000 bins (425 mm), 42 R5+ Pro Robots, and 8 Carousel Ports, ensuring rapid, high-accuracy order processing.

The system is seamlessly integrated with a 3,225-foot conveyor network for picking, packing, and shipping, optimizing workflows for peak efficiency.

Stephen Sparks, senior account executive at Element Logic, says:“This solution not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces SoftMoc's ability to deliver exceptional service to their customers.

“The rapid timeline of this project showcases our team's dedication and the power of collaboration in achieving great results.”

By leveraging AutoStore's intelligent software and modular automation, and with the expert integration by Element Logic, SoftMoc ensures its fulfillment center is future-proof, allowing for seamless expansion as customer demand grows.

With an average bin retrieval time of just 27 seconds and proven industry-leading throughput, AutoStore's solution positions SoftMoc to meet and exceed customer expectations.