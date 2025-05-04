Swisslog Breaks Ground On New Global Headquarters In Aarau, Switzerland

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swisslog breaks ground to start construction of new global headquarters

May 4, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The official groundbreaking for the new Swisslog global headquarters on Weihermattstrasse in Aarau, Switzerland has been completed.

By October 2026, around 320 employees will move into the state-of-the-art office building.

Swisslog will occupy the building as a tenant, marking a significant step in the company's continued growth and development.

Hanspeter Hilfiker, Mayor of Aarau, says:“This new building is a major milestone for Swisslog. It not only provides a modern workspace but also contributes to the development of the surrounding area.

“We are pleased that Swisslog, as a key player, is strengthening its presence here and contributing to the positive development of the city.”

Jens Schmale, CEO of Swisslog, says:“Our employees can look forward to an attractive location in Aarau. The move will not only create a new, modern working environment but will also strengthen our local roots as an employer.

“Aarau provides the ideal conditions for us to further expand our position as a leading company in the logistics industry.”

The groundbreaking is particularly significant as it aligns with Swisslog's 125th anniversary.

Schmale says:“It is a special moment to underscore our growth and future focus with a new headquarters, especially in our anniversary year.”

The new building is set for completion by fall 2026 and marks another milestone in Swisslog's successful history.