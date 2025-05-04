MELTRIC Highlights Electrical Connection Solutions That Power Safety, Sustainability, & Innovation At CIM CONNECT 2025

MELTRIC Plugs and Receptacles for Mining Applications

Visit MELTRIC in Booth #262B – May 4-7, 2025 – CIM CONNECT 2025 – Montreal, Quebec

- Jeff Paquette, Sales Manager, Canada East, MELTRICFRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRICCorporation, a leading manufacturer of safe, durable industrial electrical connection solutions, announces its participation in CIM CONNECT 2025, taking place May 4-7 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec. Attendees can explore MELTRIC's Switch-Rated, Single Pole, and Hazardous Location plugs and receptacles at booth 262B. ( )Hosted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM CONNECT is Canada's premier mining convention and expo. With the 2025 theme of“Minerals, Innovation, and the Energy Transition,” the event focuses on transforming the mining sector through sustainable practices, circular material use, and cutting-edge technology. MELTRIC's participation highlights how its connection solutions support these evolving needs through safer, smarter, and more mobile electrical power.“MELTRIC devices help mines modernize safely and efficiently,” said Jeff Paquette, Sales Manager, Canada East at MELTRIC.“From switch-rated safety to tool-free motor changeouts, our solutions reduce downtime, improve safety compliance, and enable greater flexibility in harsh environments - all critical as the industry embraces sustainability and electrification.”MELTRIC Switch-rated plugs and receptacles are CSA and UL listed, and NEC and NFPA 70E compliant. They are engineered to deliver safe, high-performance connectivity in challenging mining, aggregate, and quarry environments. Designed for relocatable power, MELTRIC devices withstand harsh conditions and make it easy to connect and disconnect high-horsepower motors, pumps, processing equipment, conveyors, and more.MELTRIC Switch-Rated devices combine a plug, receptacle, and disconnect in one unit, allowing quick equipment servicing without separate disconnects - an advantage in environments where minimal downtime, safety, and flexibility are critical. Visitors to booth 262B can view live demos and discover how MELTRIC solutions reduce maintenance time, increase worker safety, and help operations adapt to more sustainable and energy-conscious workflows.Explore how MELTRIC is powering mining and supporting the shift toward a circular economy at CIM CONNECT 2025. Learn more at .About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, / .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, ...

Grant Zwicke

MELTRIC® Corporation

8472223115 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.