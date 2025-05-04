403
Alleged Secret Pacts Between President Bukele, Gangs Stir Debate
(MENAFN) Claims that Leader Nayib Bukele of El Salvador covertly negotiated with criminal groups have ignited widespread debate across the nation.
The allegations have added fuel to an already volatile political atmosphere and have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the government’s actions in addressing gang violence.
One of the central figures in this controversy is Carlos Cartagena Lopez, better known by the alias “Charli de IVU,” a prominent leader within the Barrio 18 gang.
In a revealing interview with the media, Cartagena alleged that Bukele entered into undisclosed arrangements with gang members as a strategy to bolster his political ambitions.
He asserted that these dealings began as early as 2014, when Bukele was serving as the mayor of San Salvador, and continued up until his ascent to the presidency.
Further bolstering these claims, Elmer Canales Rivera, also called “El Crook” and identified as a leader of the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang, issued similar remarks to the media.
He too alleged that his organization lent support to Bukele during his rise in the political arena, suggesting a pattern of covert cooperation between political leadership and criminal groups.
Tensions heightened further when Cartagena was released shortly after being stopped at a police checkpoint on April 21, 2022.
This unexpected release, particularly given his status within Barrio 18, drew scrutiny and sparked public suspicion.
In response to the growing backlash, Salvadoran media reported that the Bukele government has firmly refuted the claims.
Officials maintain that the administration has never engaged in clandestine deals with any gangs.
Following his election victory, President Bukele initiated a state of emergency on March 27, 2022.
This measure was presented as a decisive move in his broader campaign to suppress gang activity, signaling a hardline stance against the very groups he is now accused of colluding with.
