Pakistan envoy says country will use ‘full spectrum of power’ if attacked
(MENAFN) Pakistan will respond with its “full spectrum of power,” including nuclear capabilities, if India initiates a military strike or disrupts vital water supplies, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali warned in an interview with RT on Saturday. His comments come amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir.
Jamali claimed Pakistani intelligence had uncovered evidence of imminent Indian military action, citing leaked documents that indicate targeted strikes may be planned. “We believe a strike is imminent,” he said, emphasizing Pakistan’s readiness to respond forcefully to any aggression.
The ambassador also condemned India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any move to cut or divert water flows to Pakistan would be considered an act of war. “Pakistan will retaliate with the full force of its military, including nuclear capabilities, if such an action is taken,” Jamali stated.
Despite these warnings, he called for de-escalation, highlighting the risks posed by a conflict between two nuclear states. He reiterated Pakistan's call for a neutral, international investigation into the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley, which claimed 26 civilian lives. Islamabad has suggested that nations like China and Russia could play a role in such a probe.
In the wake of the attack, India has expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed its land border, suspended visa services, and further downgraded trade ties. Pakistan has responded with reciprocal measures.
India blames Islamabad for supporting terrorism, linking the incident to the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba via its offshoot, The Resistance Front, which allegedly claimed responsibility. Kashmiri police say they have identified three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals
