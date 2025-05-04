403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Alleges Media Tries to Destroy His Reputation
(MENAFN) Tech mogul Elon Musk, who also serves as a U.S. government efficiency advisor, has alleged that established American news outlets are engaging in a coordinated attempt to damage his reputation. He further asserted that these media entities would “immediately” kill him “in reality” if they had the chance.
Musk's comments came during a recent interview, where he discussed the controversy surrounding his appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration in January. At the event, Musk's gestures were interpreted by some as Nazi salutes, a claim he vehemently denies.
"Obviously, I’ve not harmed anyone in my life, so it’s an outrageous thing to claim that I’m a Nazi," Musk stated. “If you repeat a lie, you know, the sort of ‘he’s a Nazi lie’ enough times, some people actually believe it, especially people that still believe the legacy news, you know.” He maintains that his actions were misconstrued by mainstream media.
Musk's comments came during a recent interview, where he discussed the controversy surrounding his appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration in January. At the event, Musk's gestures were interpreted by some as Nazi salutes, a claim he vehemently denies.
"Obviously, I’ve not harmed anyone in my life, so it’s an outrageous thing to claim that I’m a Nazi," Musk stated. “If you repeat a lie, you know, the sort of ‘he’s a Nazi lie’ enough times, some people actually believe it, especially people that still believe the legacy news, you know.” He maintains that his actions were misconstrued by mainstream media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment