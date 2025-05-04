News Wrap This Week: India's Bans For Pakistan, Warren Buffett Announces Retirement, Canadian Elections, More

MENAFN - Live Mint) In news wrap this week, we have India and Pakistan imposing slew of measures against each other over the Pahalgam terror attack, Canada and Australia appointing their new Prime Ministers, billionaire Warren Buffett announcing that he will retire at the end of the year and more. Here's are this week's top news in details:

1. India and Pakistan tensions

In a single day, India took three bold step against Pakistan in the continued aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. In a series of actions, India imposed a complete ban on all imports from Pakistan, suspended all postal services from the country and barred its ships from entering Indian ports.

In retaliation, Pakistan ordered that any Indian flag carriers will not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port and also barred Pakistani ships from docking at any Indian port.

2. Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire CEO

Warren Buffett is ending his career as perhaps the world's most famous and revered investor, saying he will step down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025, and hand over the reins to Vice Chairman Greg Abel.

| Who is Greg Abel? Next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway named by Warren Buffett

"I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year end," Buffett, 94, said on Saturday as he wrapped up Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, adding he would still "hang around and conceivably be useful in a few cases" but that the "final word" would be Abel's.

| Pakistan envoy warns: Ready to use 'nuclear weapons' against India 3. Pakistan ceasefire violations

Amid rising tensions after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army responded to unprovoked small arms fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night between May 3 and 4, the Indian Army said on Sunday. This is the tenth consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small-arms firing on the night of April 25-26.

4. Crackdown on Pakistani leaders, artists, media and more

4. Crackdown on Pakistani leaders, artists, media and more

Amid the escalating tensions, the Indian government has blocked several social accounts of Pakistani politicians, cricketers, celebrities and TV channels.

5. Canadian elections

Mark Carney's Liberal Party has secured a dramatic victory in Canada's federal election. The election marks a stunning political turnaround for the Liberals, who were until recently trailing in the polls.

In his victory speech, Canadian Prime Minister Carney promised to confront US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade stance with the"overwhelming positive force of a united Canada."

6. Australian elections

Anthony Albanese secured a historic second term as Australia's Prime Minister, leading the Labor Party to victory over Peter Dutton's conservative Liberals in a high-stakes election defined by economic pressures, climate debates, and voter rejection of Trump-style politics. The win marks the first back-to-back three-year term for a sitting Australian PM in 21 years.