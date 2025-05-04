403
Cool Stage Joins Fastercapital's Launchup Program To Develop Innovative Green Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cool Stage, a Sweden-based startup founded by Amer Mohamed Ali, has joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program to accelerate the development of its pioneering green solutions. The company is currently raising $250K to transition from concept to product across multiple sustainable technologies aimed at improving efficiency in cooling and energy sectors.
Cool Stage stands out by offering a portfolio of innovations rather than a single product. Some of its solutions are designed for global markets, while others are tailored to meet specific local needs. The company's mission is firmly rooted in solving community problems through practical, scalable green technologies.
Bashar Hamood, Venture Partner at FasterCapital, commented, "We are excited to welcome Cool Stage to the LaunchUp program. Their commitment to delivering impactful green technologies aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting startups that are making a real difference."
He also added, "We believe that Cool Stage's multi-solution approach offers greater resilience and opportunity for growth, and we are proud to support their journey toward making their products market-ready."
Amer Mohamed Ali, Founder of Cool Stage, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Joining FasterCapital's LaunchUp program is a major milestone for us. Their support brings the expertise and resources we need to transform our innovative ideas into impactful solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future."
Cool Stage's unique approach to green innovation positions it as a promising player in the sustainability sector, and the partnership with FasterCapital marks a significant step forward in bringing its solutions to market.
