Msheireb Properties, TGP International To Launch World-Class Food Hall At Msheireb Galleria

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties and TGP International have announced a strategic partnership to develop a world-class food hall in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, bringing a unique culinary destination to Qatar's pioneering smart and sustainable city.

In response to the growing demand for dynamic culinary spaces that bring communities together, Msheireb Properties has selected TGP International to conceptualise and deliver a new food hall destination within the thriving Msheireb ecosystem.

This space will offer a thoughtfully selected blend of local and international flavours under one roof, encouraging connection, exploration, and social interaction.

The food hall will be located within Msheireb Galleria, seamlessly integrating into a district that blends Qatar's rich cultural heritage with modern innovation. As part of a diverse mix of residential, commercial, retail, and cultural offerings, the project aims to enrich the downtown's dining scene, creating a new focal point for culinary experiences in urban living.

“This new food hall aligns with our vision of a sustainable and inclusive urban community, creating a unique space where culinary traditions and contemporary experiences come together. Through this collaboration, we continue to celebrate heritage while embracing innovation, establishing Msheireb Downtown Doha as a distinctive destination. We look forward to creating a culinary hub that brings people together through exceptional food experiences,” said Msheireb Properties CEO, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari.



TGP International, renowned for delivering award-winning food hall concepts across the Middle East, including Depachika Food Hall, Alkebulan, and Al Mamlaka Social Dining, will lead the concept development and creative direction for the new venue in close collaboration with Msheireb Properties.

“As advocates for the transformative power of strategic F&B in shaping urban communities, we are proud to partner with Msheireb Properties on this landmark project,” said TGP International Founder and Chairman, Simon Wright.

“Food halls perfectly capture the spirit of our time - offering diverse, high-quality culinary experiences in shared spaces that encourage connection and discovery. We look forward to delivering a destination that creates a meaningful and enduring addition to Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

The world-class food hall is expected to add new dining experiences to Msheireb Galleria.