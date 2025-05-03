Masdar Finalises Full Acquisition Of TERNA ENERGY, Signalling Major Expansion In European Renewables

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar has completed its acquisition of 100% of TERNA ENERGY, Greece's leading renewable energy firm, marking a significant milestone in its European growth strategy. The transaction, valued at €3.2 billion in enterprise terms, stands as the largest energy deal in the history of the Athens Stock Exchange and among the most substantial in the European renewables sector.

The process began with Masdar securing a 70% stake in TERNA ENERGY in November 2024, following regulatory approvals. Subsequently, the company initiated a mandatory tender offer and completed a squeeze-out process to acquire the remaining shares, finalising the full ownership. This acquisition aligns with Masdar's ambition to achieve a global renewable energy capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030.

TERNA ENERGY, established in 1997, has been a pivotal player in Greece's renewable energy landscape, operating a diversified portfolio that includes wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass projects. The company currently manages 1.2 gigawatts of operational capacity and is developing the 680-megawatt Amfilochia pumped hydro project, one of Europe's largest energy storage initiatives. TERNA ENERGY aims to expand its operational capacity to 6 gigawatts by 2029.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Masdar's presence in Southeastern and Central Europe, regions identified as key markets for renewable energy growth. Masdar's leadership, including Chairman Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber and CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, visited TERNA ENERGY's headquarters in Athens to discuss strategic plans with Executive Chairman Georgios Peristeris. The discussions focused on accelerating renewable energy projects and exploring new opportunities in the region.

See also ADNOC Eyes Strategic Expansion into US Natural Gas Sector

Masdar's expansion in Europe is part of a broader strategy to invest in renewable energy assets globally. The company has also acquired a 49.99% stake in 48 solar plants in Spain, amounting to 2 gigawatts of capacity, and is exploring further investments in Portugal and other European countries. These moves are indicative of Masdar's commitment to supporting the global energy transition and contributing to the European Union's net-zero emissions targets by 2050.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?