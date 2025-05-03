Boly’S High Performance Concentrated Solar Products Move Into Mass Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boly Inc., a global high-tech company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is pleased to announce BolySolar3D, a revolutionary Solar Energy product, at Smart E Europe 2025 in Munich, May 7-10.

By adopting patented 3D light reception structures, BolySolar® 3D generates up to 50% more power with 11 working hours than regular PV panels of planar surfaces with only 9 working hours, at lower cost per watt. In addition, BolySolar® 3D makes it much easier to utilize Solar Energy for heating and hot water, for which, two Energy Duo® products are also shown at Boly's Booth C5/470C. The 3D structures also make solar products hail-resistant.

Longer working hours and higher efficiency have been long desired to ensure energy stability for cloudy days and to reduce energy storage needs.“With the efficiency of Silicon PV cells topped and cost floored, BolySolar® 3D is a major step closer to energy freedom for all mankind,” says Dr. Xiaoping Hu, CEO of Boly Inc. A presentation on Boly's Concentrated Solar Products is scheduled at 12:40-12:50, May 9th, in Session 8 of the conference.

About Boly Inc.

Bolymedia Holdings Co. Ltd. was established in 2002 with three subsidiary companies in California, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong and has over 100 patents covering broad areas of imaging and Clean Tech. The company's immediate mission is to make stable clean energy affordable to all the world. For more information, please visit .

