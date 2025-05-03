403
India Bans Import Of Goods Originating From Or Exported To Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 3 (KUNA) -- Indian government on Saturday prohibited import of all goods originating in or exported to Pakistan.
The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under it has issued a notification prohibiting import of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan to India.
This will prohibit import of goods from Pakistan directly or through any other trade route, it said.
"Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy," the notification said.
It is the latest in a series of measures India took against Pakistan as bilateral ties deteriorated following a major militant attack on 22 April targeting tourists in Pahalgam city of Jammu and Kashmir killing 26 people. (end)
