India Bans All Imports From Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

India has imposed a comprehensive ban on all imports from Pakistan in response to escalating tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The government announced this significant decision on May 2 through a notification issued by the commerce ministry, citing national security and public policy concerns.

The directive explicitly prohibits direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted.

The ban takes immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders. Any exceptions to this prohibition will require prior approval from the Government of India.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a wing of the commerce ministry, implemented the restriction through an amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023.

This amendment establishes provisions that block the import or transit of any goods originating from or exported by Pakistan.

Prior to this ban, Pakistan's main exports to India included copper, glassware, organic chemicals, sulphur, fruits and nuts, and certain oilseeds.

However, bilateral trade between the two nations had already seen a significant decline over recent years, decreasing to USD 1.2 billion in 2024 from a peak of almost USD 3 billion six years ago.

This trade restriction represents the latest in a series of strict measures India has taken against its neighboring country, with relations continuing to deteriorate even before the Pahalgam incident occurred.

