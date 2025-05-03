India Eyes Increased Fertilizer Imports From U.S. Amid Shifting Global Dynamics

MENAFN - KNN India)In a strategic move to diversify its fertilizer import sources and address trade imbalances, India is exploring avenues to bolster fertilizer imports from the United States.

This initiative aims to reduce reliance on traditional suppliers like China and Russia, especially in light of recent geopolitical shifts and supply chain disruptions.

According to a report by The Economic Times, India's overall fertilizer imports witnessed a decline in the fiscal year 2024-25. Notably, imports from Russia and China saw significant reductions during this period.

This downturn has prompted Indian authorities to consider alternative sources, with the U.S. emerging as a potential key partner in ensuring a stable supply of essential agricultural inputs.

The U.S. has expressed concerns over the growing trade deficit with India, leading to ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

Enhancing fertilizer imports from the U.S. could serve as a step toward balancing trade relations between the two nations.

India's dependency on fertilizer imports has been a longstanding issue. In the fiscal year 2023-24, India imported approximately 70.42 lakh tonnes of urea, with 18.65 lakh tonnes sourced from China.

Additionally, the country imported 22.58 lakh tonnes of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers from China during the same period.

To mitigate such dependencies, the Indian government has been actively working to achieve self-sufficiency in urea production by reviving several domestic fertilizer plants. However, until these initiatives fully materialise, diversifying import sources remains crucial.

Strengthening ties with the U.S. in the fertilizer sector not only promises a more balanced trade relationship but also ensures a more resilient supply chain for India's agricultural needs.

(KNN Bureau)