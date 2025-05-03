Odisha Govt Approves 19 Investment Projects Worth Rs 3,898.54 Cr Across 11 Districts

MENAFN - KNN India)Odisha's state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) approved 19 investment projects valued at approximately Rs 3,898.54 crore on Friday.

These projects are expected to create 7,464 employment opportunities across the state.

The approved investments span multiple sectors including steel, iron and ferro alloys, industrial gases, logistics, food and beverage, agro-processing, tourism and hospitality, chemicals, metal downstream, and apparel and textile.

The investments will be distributed across 11 districts-Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh-supporting balanced regional development throughout Odisha.

The steel, iron, and ferro alloys sector received significant attention with four investment proposals totaling Rs 1,840 crore.

TATA Steel plans to enhance its crude steel capacity from 6.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore in Dhenkanal district.

In Keonjhar, Sree Metaliks Ltd will invest Rs 885 crore to expand its integrated steel plant.

Other investments in this sector include Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd's Rs 200 crore precision tube manufacturing facility in Cuttack and Surlon India Ltd's Rs 55 crore railway component manufacturing unit in Sundargarh.

The industrial gases segment will see Linde India Ltd invest Rs 425 crore for an air separation unit in Jajpur, with an annual production capacity exceeding 12 lakh tonnes of industrial gases.

In the logistics sector, ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd will develop a jetty-less floating terminal in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 366.5 crore, while Vasanth Vihar Constructions will establish a logistics park in Khurda with an investment of Rs 134.50 crore.

The food and beverage industry will see Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd invest Rs 300 crore for a beverages unit in Khurda district.

The tourism and hospitality sector attracted six projects, including resorts and 4-star hotels from various companies with investments ranging from Rs 55.5 crore to Rs 105 crore.

These include projects by Birendra Hotels, Specbru Hotels, Surya Eco Resort, Tesko Hotels and Malls Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, Satva Oleo Pvt Ltd, and TK International Ltd.

Additional approved investments include Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd's Rs 61 crore single super phosphate plant in Balasore, HVG Industries Pvt Ltd's Rs 55.05 crore plastic and chemical unit in Khurda, Kalinga Infra Projects Ltd's Rs 60 crore crash barriers manufacturing unit in Sambalpur, Shree Jagannath Supply Co's Rs 51.4 crore molasses blending and warehousing facility in Keonjhar, and Sidhi Vinayak Texcolours Pvt Ltd's Rs 100 crore yarn dyeing and knits fabric processing unit in Khurda district.

