Omron To Debut AI-Powered Suitcase For The Visually Impaired At Osaka-Kansai Expo

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Omron to showcase AI-powered 'suitcase' for the visually impaired

May 3, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Omron says it will launch a public demonstration of its autonomous navigation robot, the“AI Suitcase” at the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Developed to support visually impaired individuals, the AI Suitcase will be on display and available for hands-on experience from April 13 to October 13 as part of the Expo's“Smart Mobility Expo” initiative.

The suitcase-shaped robot uses artificial intelligence to autonomously guide users through public spaces. It detects obstacles, interprets environmental cues, and provides spoken directions in multiple languages, including Japanese, English, and Chinese.

The device is designed to enhance the mobility and independence of people with visual impairments.

The AI Suitcase was jointly developed by a consortium of companies and institutions including Alps Alpine Co., Omron Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, IBM Japan, and the Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation).

The demonstrations will take place daily between 9:45 am and 5:45 pm, departing from the Robot & Mobility Station at the Expo venue. Participants can choose between two types of guided tours:



Short tour: A 20-minute walk with an additional 30 minutes for pre- and post-experience briefings. Long tour: A 50-minute experience, including exploration of additional areas such as the“Big Roof Ring,” plus briefing time.

The tours are open to groups of up to four people per device, and reservations can be made online at Visually impaired individuals can also make reservations by phone at 090-8830-7649 or via email at .... Same-day bookings may be available on-site, subject to availability.

The initiative is part of the broader effort to demonstrate how advanced robotics and AI can create a more inclusive society.“This is not just a demonstration of technology,” said representatives from the consortium.“It's a step toward transforming mobility access for everyone.”

Updates and announcements regarding the AI Suitcase demonstration will be posted on the project's official X (formerly Twitter) account at For general inquiries, visitors can contact the consortium via