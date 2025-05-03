Amazon-Backed Glacier Secures $16 Million To Expand AI-Powered Recycling Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Amazon-backed Glacier secures $16 million to expand robotic waste recycling business

May 3, 2025 by Mark Allinson

San Francisco-based startup Glacier has raised $16 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate the deployment of its AI-powered recycling robots across the United States, as reported by TechCrunch .

The funding round was led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund, with participation from investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, New Enterprise Associates, AlleyCorp, and others.

Glacier's robots utilize advanced computer vision and machine learning to identify and sort over 30 types of recyclable materials at a rate of 45 items per minute.

Designed to be compact and easily integrable into existing facilities, these robots aim to enhance the efficiency of material recovery facilities (MRFs) without significant infrastructure changes.

The company has already deployed its technology in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Phoenix, and Seattle. The new capital will support Glacier's efforts to expand its presence in additional municipalities, further develop its technology, and grow its team.

Co-founded in 2019 by Rebecca Hu and Areeb Malik, Glacier aims to address the challenges faced by the recycling industry, including labor shortages and contamination issues. By automating the sorting process, the company seeks to improve recycling rates and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Sasha Brown, partner at Ecosystem Integrity Fund, says:“With nearly 80 percent of residential recyclables not being recycled, there's a pressing need for innovative solutions.

“Glacier's AI-driven approach offers a practical and affordable way to enhance recycling operations.”