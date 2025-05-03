403
Alrayan Bank Concludes 'Qatar CSR Summit 2025' Diamond Sponsorship Receives Top Award For 'Best CSR Initiative In The Banking Sector'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) AlRayan Bank has concluded its participation as the Diamond Sponsor of the 'Qatar CSR Summit 2025', which was held under the patronage of leading national institutions and attended by prominent figures from government, business, and civil society.
The event served as a key platform for dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainability, social development, and ethical corporate practices in Qatar and the wider region.
During the summit, AlRayan Bank was honoured with the 'Best CSR Initiative in the Banking and Financial Sector' award in recognition of its impactful and sustained contributions to community development, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion.
The achievement crowns a year of dynamic CSR engagement by the bank, including its far-reaching 'Ramadan 2025' initiatives, which supported a range of charitable organisations, such as the Dreama Orphan Care Centre, Qatar Cancer Society, Qatar Autism Society, Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, and Qatar Charity's Debtors Programme (Al Gharimeen). These partnerships empowered some of the most vulnerable groups in society and reflected the bank's core values of equity, empathy, and shared prosperity.
AlRayan Bank's broader CSR strategy includes initiatives in financial education, sustainability, and cultural enrichment. The bank has delivered Islamic finance lectures and cybersecurity workshops at Qatar's leading universities, launched inclusive programs such as a sign language workshop, and activated its NEXT Innovation Lab during 'Qatar Sustainability Week' to explore digital solutions for ESG impact alongside global partners like Microsoft and Mastercard.
Eman al-Naemi, AGM, Corporate Communications at AlRayan Bank, stated:“Our Diamond sponsorship of the 'Qatar CSR Summit 2025' reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting platforms that advance national dialogue on sustainability and responsible leadership.
“Receiving the award for 'Best CSR Initiative in the Banking Sector' is a powerful recognition of the impact we strive to make every day. At AlRayan Bank, we remain dedicated to delivering initiatives that create real value for society, support the national vision, and reaffirm our role as a responsible financial institution deeply rooted in Islamic values.”
AlRayan Bank's participation in the CSR Summit complements a year marked by strategic sponsorships that reinforced its community-first vision. These sponsorships have included supporting national heritage events like the 'Seniar Fishing Festival' and the 'Sirah Exhibition', and educational and youth development programmes at local universities. The award strengthens AlRayan Bank's position as a leader in sustainable banking and a trusted partner in shaping Qatar's social and economic future.
