La Roche-Posay Kicks Off Skin Cancer Awareness Month With Free Public Skin Cancer Screenings In Partnership With Racing Fan Fest In Miami

La Roche-Posay will be on site at the Racing Fan Fest in Miami on May 3rd and 4th performing complimentary skin cancer screenings with dermatologists and distributing sunscreen samples of the new Anthelios UV Pro Sport Sunscreen in celebration of Melanoma Monday.

La Roche-Posay has made its mission for the last fifteen years to lead the fight against skin cancer with its annual public health awareness and educational campaign, SOS - Save Our Skin . SOS – Save Our Skin informs the public about the dangers of UV rays, educates on the importance of using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, and shows the importance of making "Every Day A Sunscreen Day" through annual skin cancer screenings. As the only type of cancer visible to the naked eye, skin cancer checks are a critical way of detecting suspicious moles that may be cancerous. Since 2010, La Roche-Posay has conducted over 540,000+ complimentary skin cancer screenings.

The brand will also be highlighting its partnership with professional online gamer, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, who shares a personal connection to La Roche-Posay's fight against skin cancer after facing his own struggle with melanoma and sharing his personal story with his audience of over 74M+.

As part of the brand's commitment to the cancer community and ongoing partnership with the American Cancer Society, La Roche-Posay will donate $5 to for every skin check completed over the course of the summer (up to $25,000)* to support Hope Lodge communities, a program that provides patients and their caregivers free lodging while undergoing treatment away from home.

Wynwood Marketplace - 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Florida 33127

Saturday, May 3rd + Sunday May 4th from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE La Roche-Posay