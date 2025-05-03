403
Netanyahu Rejects Hamas’ Five-Year Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN) Hamas announced on Friday that it had put forward a "vision" involving a truce lasting five years to Israel, which Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declined.
Senior Hamas figure Abdel Rahman Shadid shared in a message on the Palestinian resistance group's online platforms that the plan was a “balanced and responsible vision based on a comprehensive and simultaneous agreement that includes a permanent cessation of aggression, a full withdrawal of (Israeli) occupation forces from Gaza, lifting the siege, the entry of aid and relief, and reconstruction.”
The initiative also entailed freeing all Israeli hostages in Gaza in return for a mutually agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, implementing a sustained five-year armistice, and setting up an autonomous body to manage Gaza.
Shadid added, “Netanyahu’s extremist government rejected Hamas’ vision, insisting on fragmenting the issues and refusing to commit to ending the war,” despite the consequences for Israeli captives held in Gaza.
He emphasized that Hamas “has assured mediators that it is engaging responsibly ... with any ideas or proposals that ultimately guarantee a permanent ceasefire.”
He further blamed the United States and nations that support Tel Aviv for "the crimes of massacres, genocide, and starvation warfare" occurring in Gaza.
