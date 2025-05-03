403
Irish Data Watchdog Fines TikTok for Mishandling User Data
(MENAFN) TikTok has received a EURO530 million (USD601 million) penalty from Ireland’s data protection regulators on Friday for infringing upon European data privacy regulations, making it among the most substantial fines ever delivered under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
This decision stems from an extensive probe by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), which determined that the Chinese-owned app broke GDPR laws by transmitting personal data of European users to China, where it was accessed by engineers.
This fine stands as the third highest ever levied by the DPC, surpassed only by Amazon’s EURO746 million sanction and Meta Platforms' record EURO1.2 billion fine.
The DPC stated that TikTok’s parent organization, ByteDance, did not establish sufficient protective measures for the handling of EEA (European Economic Area) users' private information when accessed from abroad.
“TikTok’s personal data transfers to China infringed the GDPR because TikTok failed to verify, guarantee, and demonstrate that the personal data of EEA (European Economic Area) users, remotely accessed by staff in China, was afforded a level of protection essentially equivalent to that guaranteed within the EU,” explained DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle in a public statement.
“As a result of TikTok’s failure to undertake the necessary assessments, TikTok did not address potential access by Chinese authorities to EEA personal data under Chinese anti-terrorism, counter-espionage, and other laws identified by TikTok as materially diverging from EU standards.”
