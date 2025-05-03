Pro Kabaddi League Has Totally Changed My Life, Says Fazel Atrachali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Bengal Warriorz and Iranian national team defender Fazel Atrachali said that the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has completely changed his life and given dreams and recognition to players across the kabaddi world. Known as one of the most successful foreign players in PKL history, Fazel is the only overseas player among the top 10 tackle-point scorers and has over 500 tackle points to his name.

“Pro Kabaddi has totally changed my life,” Fazel said on the sidelines of the WAVES summit.“It's now a dream for all kabaddi players - even for me - to play alongside professional players. In fact, I believe Pro Kabaddi is even more professional than the Asian Games or the World Cup.”

Fazel, who also captains his PKL side and is the highest-paid foreign player in the league, added that the consistent high-level competition in the league helped him improve as a player.“In the Asian Championship, maybe ten teams compete, but only five are really strong. In Pro Kabaddi, every team is strong, and all the players are professionals. Playing in such an environment pushes you to improve.”

A two-time winner of the Defender of the Tournament award - a feat achieved only by him, Manjeet Chhillar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - Fazel believes the league brought him not only sporting success but also personal stability.

“Thanks to Pro Kabaddi, we've become stars. We've earned money through the PKL, and that's completely changed our lives. When you have financial security, you can build a better life.”

But the impact of the league hasn't been limited to just India or Iran. Fazel revealed that players from other countries regularly contact him, hoping to make it to the PKL.

“Players from other countries - like China, Poland, and England - are constantly reaching out to me, asking how they can get a chance to play in the PKL,” he said.

He feels kabaddi is now expanding beyond its traditional strongholds.“Earlier, only India and Iran had proper tournaments or leagues. Now I see countries like Bangladesh, China, and Japan starting their own leagues. They may not be as big as Pro Kabaddi, but they're trying to replicate the format with smaller tournaments,” he said.

Fazel believes this is just the beginning of a new chapter for the sport.“That shows the sport is expanding, and more players are setting their sights on joining the PKL. They're training harder and participating in more tournaments just for that goal.”

For Fazel Atrachali, Pro Kabaddi is more than a league - it is a platform that has transformed lives.“It's a great sign for the future of kabaddi, and I believe it will only get better from here,” he said.