Pro Kabaddi League Has Totally Changed My Life, Says Fazel Atrachali
“Pro Kabaddi has totally changed my life,” Fazel said on the sidelines of the WAVES summit.“It's now a dream for all kabaddi players - even for me - to play alongside professional players. In fact, I believe Pro Kabaddi is even more professional than the Asian Games or the World Cup.”
Fazel, who also captains his PKL side and is the highest-paid foreign player in the league, added that the consistent high-level competition in the league helped him improve as a player.“In the Asian Championship, maybe ten teams compete, but only five are really strong. In Pro Kabaddi, every team is strong, and all the players are professionals. Playing in such an environment pushes you to improve.”
A two-time winner of the Defender of the Tournament award - a feat achieved only by him, Manjeet Chhillar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - Fazel believes the league brought him not only sporting success but also personal stability.
“Thanks to Pro Kabaddi, we've become stars. We've earned money through the PKL, and that's completely changed our lives. When you have financial security, you can build a better life.”
But the impact of the league hasn't been limited to just India or Iran. Fazel revealed that players from other countries regularly contact him, hoping to make it to the PKL.
“Players from other countries - like China, Poland, and England - are constantly reaching out to me, asking how they can get a chance to play in the PKL,” he said.
He feels kabaddi is now expanding beyond its traditional strongholds.“Earlier, only India and Iran had proper tournaments or leagues. Now I see countries like Bangladesh, China, and Japan starting their own leagues. They may not be as big as Pro Kabaddi, but they're trying to replicate the format with smaller tournaments,” he said.
Fazel believes this is just the beginning of a new chapter for the sport.“That shows the sport is expanding, and more players are setting their sights on joining the PKL. They're training harder and participating in more tournaments just for that goal.”
For Fazel Atrachali, Pro Kabaddi is more than a league - it is a platform that has transformed lives.“It's a great sign for the future of kabaddi, and I believe it will only get better from here,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment