India's BIG Move! Bans Pakistani Ships From Ports To 'Ensure Safety Of Assets' In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Centre on Saturday banned all ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from entering any Indian port amid escalating tensions between the two countries after the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In an order, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said an Indian ship will also not visit any Pakistani port.

This comes hours after India banned all imports from Pakistan.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian Port,” said the order.

“An Indian flag ship shall not visit any Ports of Pakistan.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)