India's BIG Move! Bans Pakistani Ships From Ports To 'Ensure Safety Of Assets' In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Attack
In an order, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said an Indian ship will also not visit any Pakistani port.
This comes hours after India banned all imports from Pakistan.
“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian Port,” said the order.
“An Indian flag ship shall not visit any Ports of Pakistan.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
