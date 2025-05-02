Defying Arrests And Repression, The Indefinite National Strike Continues In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The measure seeks to repeal Panama's recently passed pension reform law and oppose the US project to establish military bases in the country. Construction workers, teachers, and other Panamanians took to the streets of the Caribbean country on April 28 in at least seven provinces to demand, among other things, the repeal of Law 462, which reforms the pension system, as well as an end to US interference in the country. Mobilizations were led by the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (SUNTRACS) and several teachers' unions as part of an indefinite strike which began on April 28.

According to the demonstrators, the pension reform law threatens Panamanians as it paves the way for the privatization of Social Security and a potential reduction of the pensions that contributors will receive. Likewise, the demonstrators denounced that the neoliberal government of President José Raúl Mulino has undermined the country's sovereignty in the face of US ambitions to regain control of the Panama Canal, as well as the possible installation of several US military bases on Panamanian soil. The groups have continued to call for mobilizations in cities and towns across the country, and will have a major day of action on May 1, International Workers' Day.

Nationwide Protests

On April 28, in various parts of the country, protestors were met with police repression. In Panama City, police confronted members of SUNTRACS, who were trying to demonstrate in the streets. In the province of Cocle, teachers resisted the police onslaught on several roads in the area. In Colón, a city near the Panama canal, several concentrations were repressed by the police. Likewise, in the Veraguas area, the Association of Vergüense Educators were confronted by police during their mobilization, after which it was reported that several teachers were detained. Meanwhile, in Chiquirí, the demonstration was carried out without major inconveniences.

SUNTRACS spokesman, Yamir Córdoba pictured above, stated that the reasons for the demonstration of his union and other workers' organizations are due to the general actions of the Mulino government:“In 10 months, the government has led to uncertainty, and every time the president speaks it is to try to instill fear and to intimidate the population.”

Protests at the University of Panama

Similarly, students and workers of the University of Panama joined the strike and protested at the university facilities. Protesters reported that there was excessive police repression against the university students. During the April 28 demonstrations, the newspaper La Estrella de Panamá reported that the police“are excessively repressing the campus of the University of Panama, affecting students, professors and administrative staff. We condemn these acts that only evidence a dictatorial and authoritarian way of commanding the current president's rule.”

The Government Threatens the Demonstrators

For its part, the Mulino government declared that the strike was not covered by the law, and thus threatened to fire teachers who continued to strike.“This wrongful call for a strike has no legal basis. For a legitimate strike to exist, a formal procedure must be followed, and that has not happened,” said the Secretary of Labor Jackeline Muñoz pictured below.

The Secretary of Education Lucy Molinar pictured below, announced that classes must be reestablished throughout the country, and announced that those who do not return to work could face salary withholding, extended working days, or even replacement. Molinar assured that Panama's Comptroller's Office will carry out personalized inspections to make sure teachers are working, which has been described by several protesters as a method to intimidate striking teachers.

“The strike continues”

Despite the repression and threats, the general secretary of SUNTRACS, Saúl Menéndez pictured below, said in a press conference:“The strike continues, and its character is indefinite. Construction workers: we must remain firm to defeat Law 462, the sale of the homeland through the memorandum of understanding between the Mulino government and the US Secretary of State, the opening of the copper mining project concessioned to a Canadian company. We must defend freedom of association.”

“Free the political prisoners”

In addition, Suntracs requested the immediate freedom of the political prisoners who have been detained in the framework of the protests:“Freedom for our fellow political prisoners kidnapped by the National Police when they were demonstrating in defense of the rights of the people.” Likewise, the teachers' unions demanded the freedom of Javier Martínez and all teachers detained during the protests:“Fighting for the homeland is not a crime, it is an obligation. Freedom for our comrade Javier Martínez and all teachers detained nationwide.”