PAUL JOHNSON DRYWALL ACQUIRES ADVANCED DRYWALL SYSTEMS

PHOENIX, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Johnson Drywall (" PJD ") has acquired the assets of Advanced Drywall Systems II, LLC (" Advanced Drywall Systems "), one of the leading drywall subcontractors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Cole Johnson, President of PJD, said, "Advanced Drywall Systems, through various prior partnerships and operations, has been a leading drywall installer in the Northeast for nearly five decades, and we couldn't be more excited to add Advanced Drywall Systems to our growing national drywall installation platform."

The entire Advanced Drywall Systems team, including Michael Niessner, Deanne Niessner and David Bedo, will remain with PJD through the transaction.

David Bedo said, "PJD's support will allow our company to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers and employees going forward. We are most excited about the opportunity to deliver the market-leading service that Advanced Drywall Systems is known for to more of the region's homebuilders along with the opportunity that growth will provide our team members."

About PJD

Established in Phoenix, AZ, in 1967, PJD is the nation's leading residential drywall subcontractor with operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida (where PJD operates under the Vatos brand), Nevada and Tennessee. PJD recently expanded its product offerings to include gypsum underlayment, lightweight concrete and balcony waterproofing. The family-owned business has long been the drywall contractor of choice for production single-family and multi-family builders, providing on-time, high-quality drywall, and related construction services. More information is available at pauljohnsondrywall.

About Advanced Drywall Systems

Advanced Drywall Systems is a residential drywall contractor that serves New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Advanced Drywall Systems is owned by David Bedo and Deanne Niessner. The Niessner family began installing drywall in the Northeast in the 1970s and has been the contractor of choice for quality-focused production builders ever since.

Media Contact:

Sterling Johnson

(928) 830-6879

[email protected]

SOURCE Paul Johnson Drywall, LLC

