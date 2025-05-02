CloudOffix Accelerates Global Expansion with New Strategic Partnerships in Europe and MENA

- Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffixCLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudOffix , the pioneering low-code Total Experience Platform, announces plans to strengthen its global footprint by expanding strategic partnerships across Europe and the MENA region. Already serving international customers through its growing global partner network, CloudOffix is poised to deepen its presence by onboarding new partners and accelerating growth in these key markets.CloudOffix has been drawing significant attention in the tech world with its bold advancements in AI. As the first platform in the industry to offer a low-code AI development solution, CloudOffix empowers businesses to create and customize AI Assistants and Autonomous Agents tailored to their unique workflows. This breakthrough defines a new vision for the future of work-one that is intelligent, adaptive, and action-driven.Companies are choosing CloudOffix not only because it leads the way in AI, but because it truly serves the future. It delivers a sustainable and holistic approach to digital transformation-all within a fully consolidated front-office platform. From sales and marketing to HR and customer service, CloudOffix eliminates fragmented tools and enables smarter, more unified business processes.As part of its global growth strategy, CloudOffix is forming strong local partnerships to better serve its international customers. The CloudOffix Partner Program is designed to create a win-win environment for mutual growth and success.New partners benefit from a range of exclusive advantages:Comprehensive Training and Enablement: CloudOffix offers both on-site and online technical training, sales workshops, and ongoing guidance from experienced product consultants and sales experts.Revenue Growth Opportunities: Partners can expand their revenue streams and earn recurring commissions through CloudOffix's flexible and scalable business model.Concurrent Licensing Advantage: As the first and only cloud vendor offering concurrent licensing alongside per-user licensing, CloudOffix enables partners to deliver more cost-effective and competitive solutions.All-in-One Business Solutions: Partners can provide a full suite of business software solutions - from CRM and project management to HR and customer service - making it easier for customers to access everything in one place.Access to a Global Community: Partners join a vibrant global network, sharing insights, leveraging industry knowledge, and accelerating mutual success.Dedicated Support Team: CloudOffix partners receive personalized support from channel managers, customer success teams, marketing associates, product consultants, and technical support staff.Low-Code Development: Partners can rapidly build and tailor applications for clients without the high costs and long timelines of traditional development.Time-Saving Efficiency: With no need for server installations and by replacing multiple single-purpose apps, partners can act faster and deliver immediate value to clients."At CloudOffix, we believe that strong partnerships are the cornerstone of global success," said Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffix. "By expanding our partner ecosystem in Europe and MENA, we're not just growing our business-we're empowering our partners with a broader portfolio of services and access to a larger customer network, all through one unified platform. Together, we are shaping the future of intelligent business."CloudOffix defines itself as a platform built for what comes next. It goes beyond offering isolated features; it delivers a fully integrated ecosystem where AI, low-code development, and total experience converge - empowering businesses to become more agile, more human-centric, and truly future-proof. Companies interested in joining the CloudOffix Partner Program and taking advantage of this global growth opportunity are encouraged to visit and become part of the movement transforming the digital future.

