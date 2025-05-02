Turkiye's Goods Exports Hit Record Annual High Of $265 Billion Over Past 12 Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has announced that his country's goods exports reached a record high of USD 265 billion year-on-year in April.

During a press conference on Friday, Bolat said that Turkiye's goods exports in April increased by 8.5 percent month-on-month, compared to the same month last year, reaching USD 20.9 billion.

He added that the second-highest figure was achieved in April, noting that Turkiye's exports, year-on-year, over the past 12 months reached a record high of USD 265 billion.



