Setworks Attracts Strategic Investment From Polaris Growth Fund

Investment accelerates SETWorks' innovation and impact in disability service software.

The company's purpose-built platform enables administrators and direct support professionals to efficiently manage complex state-specific compliance and funding requirements, significantly improving productivity, billing reimbursements, and access to quality data at their fingertips, ultimately facilitating increases in community reach and impact.

"The motivation for seeking an investment partner was to further fulfill SETWorks' mission of empowering those who serve others," said Henri McCracken, co-chief executive officer of SETWorks. "We were extremely selective in finding a partner who shares our vision, and we are ecstatic to have found PGF, and humbled by their conviction in us. This partnership will enable us to continue innovating and supporting providers on a larger scale across the entire spectrum of disability services."

Co-Chief Executive Officer David Lindell added "I'm thrilled about how this partnership will enable us to enhance the support and services we provide to the incredible organizations we serve. We care deeply about the vital work they do and the lives they impact, and this investment will help us serve them even better. It will directly accelerate product improvements, including the expansion of our AI capabilities, making a tangible difference for our clients and the individuals they support."

McCracken and Lindell will continue to lead SETWorks and serve on its board of directors.

"SETWorks has transformed the IDD landscape by combining deep industry expertise with innovation to deliver valuable technology to resource-constrained agencies nationwide," said Bryce Youngren, managing partner at PGF who will join the SETWorks board of directors. "Together with David and Henri, we are grateful for the opportunity to support SETWorks' vision for the next chapter of growth."

"This investment exemplifies the kind of passionate team we seek to partner with," said Jeff Del Presto, vice president at PGF, who will also join the board. "We believe SETWorks is poised for category leadership and industry-wide impact, and we're excited to accelerate its mission."

About SETWorks

SETWorks is a leading technology provider dedicated to empowering disability service agencies and human services providers. With over 20 years of expertise, SETWorks serves organizations in 38 states, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and deliver impactful services.

