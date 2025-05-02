EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: EasyMotion investment achieves high ESG scoring of 48 points

EasyMotion Tec AG's ESG scoring is 92% above the minimum investment threshold for German sustainability

Health and fitness solutions from EasyMotion have a positive impact on health and well-being Resource conservation and sustainable materials also emphasized in the analysis Frankfurt am Main, May 02, 2025 - DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408) has carried out its impact investment process with another investment company. EasyMotion Tec AG achieved a clearly positive ESG scoring of 48 points as part of the multi-stage and standardized process. This result was 92% above the investment threshold of 25 points defined by Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit. With this successful analysis, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit once again proves that its portfolio companies have a high, measurable level of impact. EasyMotion Tec scored very well with a score of 22 points, particularly in the area of social. With its focus on healthcare and fitness applications, the EasyMotion Tec business model actively contributes to improving the health and well-being of society. Among other things, the personal safety of consumers, which is guaranteed by EasyMotion's high-tech fitness equipment, was rated positively as part of the review process. This ranges from product safety to intelligent safety functions and user education. The Group thus ensures maximum safety for users, both in a medical and sporting context. Furthermore, transparent and accessible consumer information is a high priority for EasyMotion. As part of the ESG audit process, the digital information and instructions for the health and fitness products as well as the targeted user training on the fitness equipment were rated positively. The environmental area, in which EasyMotion achieved a score of 15.5 points, also plays a major role for the holistic health solutions group. For example, the German sustainability subsidiary has established a certified take-back system through the use of recyclable materials and the integration of zero-waste concepts with manufacturing partners. By using bio-based materials for its products, modular construction methods for its fitness equipment and partnerships with certified recycling service providers, the company makes an active contribution to conserving resources. The investment process of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit was established together with the sustainability experts of the science-based network THE SEVENTEEN around Prof. Dr. Torsten Weber and is carried out for all investment companies. The review process is based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and a unique scoring model based on 40 ESG review criteria. The cumulative score classifies companies on a scale of -100 to +100 into those with a low and high degree of impact. Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit:“The fact that another of our investments, EasyMotion Tec, has achieved a clearly positive ESG scoring confirms our strategy as a pure play impact investor. We objectively underpin our consistent impact focus through our standardized process and make the positive effects of our investments on the environment and society transparently measurable.” About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit thus pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

