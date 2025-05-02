EVRE Inaugurates EV Charger Manufacturing Plant In Hyderabad

MENAFN - KNN India)EVRE, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company, has inaugurated a new charger manufacturing unit at the Patancheru Industrial Development Area in Hyderabad.

This facility marks a major step in EVRE's expansion plans to meet India's rapidly growing EV infrastructure needs.

Initially, the plant will produce up to 5,000 chargers per month, with plans to scale up to 10,000 units monthly by 2026. The unit will cater to EVRE's current order book of 20,000 chargers, manufacturing a range of chargers from 3.3 kW AC to 360 kW DC for both residential and commercial applications.

In addition to production, the plant is expected to generate over 50 local jobs. It features advanced automated testing systems for PCBs, components, and final charger units. These systems will enable quicker testing, improved accuracy, and ensure high-quality standards.

Krishna K Jasti, Founder and CEO of EVRE, highlighted the company's mission, stating,“India, being one of the highest EV adopting markets globally, needs efficient and high-quality chargers. We aim to provide premium EV charging solutions directly to large residential complexes, reducing reliance on public chargers and their frequent downtimes.”

He further emphasised the plant's contribution to national initiatives.“With our proprietary technology and up to 70 per cent localisation, we are committed to making India a global hub for EV charger manufacturing, aligning with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals,” Jasti added.

The launch of this facility not only strengthens EVRE's production capabilities but also underlines its role in accelerating India's transition to sustainable transportation.

(KNN Bureau)