Lighting Up Playgrounds Across India Impacting 50K+ Athletes: Signify's Khel Jyoti CSR Initiative Bags The Top Honor At Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Signify has been awarded the prestigious Global CSR & ESG Award for the Best Aid for Sports Initiative category for its flagship sports development program, Khel Jyoti. The recognition highlights Signify's commitment to its global mission of creating a #BrighterLivesBetterWorld and promoting social inclusion and promotion of sports through the power of light.

Signify's Khel Jyoti CSR initiative wins Global CSR & ESG Award 2025 for Best Sports Aid Initiative

As part of its commitment to supporting grassroots sports development in India, Signify has successfully illuminated over 187 sports centers across the country in the past five years with high-quality energy-efficient LED sports lighting. This initiative has enabled more than 50,000 aspiring athletes to continue training and playing safely after sunset. Also, the initiative has provided a safe, inclusive, and empowering space for girls to pursue their athletic dreams and build confidence through sport.

Well-illuminated sports grounds significantly extend usable hours, allowing athletes to maximize their practice time. Enhanced lighting also improves safety, visibility, and performance, while encouraging greater participation from youth, women, and local communities. By creating safer and more inclusive spaces for sports, Signify continues to champion accessibility, talent development, and community well-being through the power of light.

This recognition celebrates the impact of the Khel Jyoti initiative and reinforces the important role that businesses play in driving inclusive growth. Being the leader in the lighting space, Signify is constantly committed to community development programs that reflect its vision for sustainability, innovation, and long-term social impact.

In Assam, under the partnership with the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) the company has lit up 120 rural courts, allowing young athletes to extend their practice time by 3-4 hours daily. More than 900 matches were played in BVL's fifth season, with over half conducted under floodlights provided by Signify. The lighting not only accelerated the tournament schedule but brought national attention to rural talent, thanks to the presence of dignitaries such as FIVB President Fabio Azevedo and Olympic champion Vladimir Grbić at the finals.

In Bellary, Karnataka the illumination of the Athletic Track at IIS supported by Inspire Institute of Sport, trained 300+ athletes for national and international events. A premier institute has produced three Olympic medallists, including India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra.

In Mundgod, Karnataka, the intervention at the SIDDI tribal community's training ground supported by Bridges of Sports (BOS), brought to light the extraordinary journey of Nayana Kokare- a bronze medalist at the U20 Athletics Championships, now training under an international coach in the UK.

With a strong foundation in place, Signify is committed to expanding the reach and scale of Khel Jyoti, enabling more communities to benefit from improved lighting and sports opportunities.

The award was presented during a ceremony held on 25th April 2025 at Hyatt Centric, New Delhi, celebrating excellence in corporate social responsibility across the globe.