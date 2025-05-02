Techmediabreaks Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) Secures $20 Million Facility To Acquire Trump Tokens As Part Of Digital Asset Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) has entered into a convertible note agreement for up to $20 million with an institutional investor, earmarking proceeds to purchase Official Trump Tokens ($TRUMP) as a core part of its crypto treasury. The initial $1 million tranche supports Fr8Tech's broader digital asset diversification following its recent $8 million investment in FET tokens. CEO Javier Selgas framed the move as aligned with Fr8Tech's mission to strengthen U.S.–Mexico commerce and champion balanced, tech-driven trade relationships.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT,“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company's portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; and Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies .

