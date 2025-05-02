Investornewsbreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) Signs Mou With SEE Holding To Power Global Expansion Of Sustainable City 2.0

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP) , a UAE-based leader in robotics and AI, has signed a non-legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with SEE Holding Ltd to support the launch of The Sustainable City 2.0, a next-generation, AI-driven, net-zero urban model. The partnership will integrate Micropolis' autonomous mobility platforms, smart surveillance systems and edge computing technologies across SEE Holding's global sustainable developments. Building on a decade-long relationship, the collaboration aims to elevate smart city infrastructure through joint R&D and large-scale deployment of intelligent systems.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

