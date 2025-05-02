THE WEIR GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF ITS TENDER OFFER FOR SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED NOTES DUE 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT AND/OR LOCATED IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL GLASGOW, Scotland, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weir Group PLC (" Weir " or the " Company ") announces today the pricing of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 2.200% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2026 (the " Notes "), upon the terms of, and subject to the conditions in, the offer (the " Offer ") to purchase dated April 28, 2025 (the " Offer to Purchase ") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the " Notice of Guaranteed Delivery " and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the " Offer Documents "). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase. Purchase Price Consideration The "Notes Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table below plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified below, as quoted on the Bloomberg Bond Trader FIT1 series of pages, as of 11:00 a.m. New York City time today.

Title of Security CUSIP number / ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding U.S. Treasury Reference Security Bloomberg Reference Page Reference Yield Fixed Spread Notes Consideration 2.200% Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2026 Rule 144A: 94876QAA4/ US94876QAA40 Regulation S: G95248U43/ USG95248U432 $800,000,000 3.750% U.S. Treasury due April 30, 2027 FIT1 3.797 % 95 bps $975.00

In addition to the Notes Consideration, all Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the most recent interest payment date up to, but not including, the date on which the Company makes payment for such Notes, which date is currently expected to be May 7, 2025 (such date, as it may be extended, the "Settlement Date").

The consummation of the Offer and the Company's obligations to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer are subject to the successful completion by Weir Group Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, of an offering of one or more series of new notes (the " New Notes Offering ") on terms satisfactory to the Company in its sole discretion. The New Notes Offering is not conditioned on the completion of the Offer.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the " Expiration Time "). Holders must validly tender, and not validly withdraw, their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time, or pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer Documents, to be eligible to receive in cash the Notes Consideration and accrued and unpaid interest as described above.

The Company has retained BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as Dealer Managers and Kroll Issuer Services Limited as Tender and Information Agent (the " Tender and Information Agent ") for the purposes of the Offer.

Questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at +44 20 7704 0880 (London) or by email to [email protected] , Attention: Owen Morris, or at the following website: . Questions regarding the Offers may be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at +1 (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or +1 (212) 250-2955; to BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at +1 (888) 210-4358 (toll free), +1 (212) 841-3059 (U.S. Collect) and +33 1 55 77 78 94 (Europe), email: [email protected] ); or to Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at +1 (866) 309-6316 (toll free) or +1 (704) 410-4759 or by email to [email protected] .

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Offer is only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Offer.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender and Information Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

General

None of the Company, its board of directors, the Dealer Managers, Kroll Issuer Services Limited or the trustee for the Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Notes in response to the Offer. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Notes, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the new notes pursuant to the New Notes Offering nor is it a solicitation for acceptance of the Offer. The Company is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer Documents. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (" EU MAR ") AND ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (EUWA) (" UK MAR ").

FOR THE PURPOSES OF EU MAR, UK MAR AND ARTICLE 2 OF COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2016/1055, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE BY JENNIFER HADDOUK, COMPANY SECRETARY OF THE WEIR GROUP PLC.

Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding the future financial position and results of operations of the Company, its strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets and future developments or trends in the markets where it participates or is seeking to participate. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "risk," "should," "target," "will" or "would" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology and other similar expressions that are predictions of or otherwise indicate future events or trends. These risks, uncertainties and factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results, performance or achievements).

Forward-looking statements are based upon good faith assumptions by the Company's management relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company cannot give any assurance that the assumptions upon which its management based its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business and operations will not be affected in any substantial manner by other factors not currently foreseeable by its management or beyond its control. Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement or to reflect any change in its management's expectations with regard thereto after the date hereof of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Holders are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

