HMG Strategy Announces The Expansion Of Its Strategic Partnership With T200 That Empowers C-Suite Level Women In Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's leading platform for empowering technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with T200 , a dynamic not-for-profit volunteer community of women in technology. Formed in 2016, T200 is dedicated to elevating women as executive and C-suite technology leaders.









Building on the successful collaboration initiated in 2024, this year's partnership aims to provide T200 members with an unparalleled global stage to showcase their thought leadership regionally. Additionally, T200 will play a pivotal role in recruiting women technical executives as speakers, amplifying their voices and perspectives.

“We embarked on our partnership with T200 last year to create a powerful network for female technology leaders to connect, share, and grow,” said Hunter Muller , Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“Our continued collaboration with T200 is a testament to our commitment to bringing more women tech leaders to the forefront, expanding networking opportunities, and fostering a diverse dialogue on critical leadership, innovation, technology, and cultural issues impacting the modern enterprise.”

Despite progress, women remain significantly underrepresented in the tech industry. Recent statistics reveal that women comprise only 28% of the global tech workforce and 25% of computing jobs. In the U.S., women hold 35% of tech jobs, but only 11% of executive roles. These figures underscore the need for initiatives like the HMG Strategy and T200 partnership to drive meaningful change.

As part of this partnership, HMG Strategy and T200 will actively promote HMG Strategy's C-Level Technology Leadership Summits to women business technology executives in key markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C.

“Our ongoing collaboration with HMG continues to be a cornerstone for increasing visibility and networking opportunities for women in technology, driving the advancement of their careers,” said Mamatha Chamarthi , Co-Founder of T200 and Senior Vice President/Chief Digital Officer of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

In 2025, HMG Strategy is set to host over 200 digital events, in-person summits, dinners, and other gatherings. Notably, HMG Strategy is planning 25 regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada, promising an exciting year ahead for technology leaders.

