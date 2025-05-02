Godaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: A Message From Our Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published in GoDaddy's 2024 Sustainability Report

By Aman Bhutani

Chief Executive Officer, GoDaddy

A Message From Our CEO

Our mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all is the driving force that brings us together. GoDaddy's customers are microbusiness owners and most of them have fewer than 10 employees. According to our Venture Forward research, more than half of them are solopreneurs, both business owners and employees themselves. They are resilient and inspiring, making a difference for their families, with approximately one in three contributing 51% or more to their household income. In the U.S., they also elevate their local communities by adding seven jobs per microbusiness entrepreneur at the county level.

Customers & Communities

We support our customers and foster inclusive entrepreneurship with innovative technology and best-in-class, human-centered guidance. In 2024, we took innovation for our customers to new heights with GoDaddy Airo®. GoDaddy Airo helps our customers using AI technology to, with just a few prompts, find unique names for their businesses, automatically create website options, email addresses, social posts, and much more. It has never been easier for GoDaddy customers to get started with their ideas or grow their businesses. And, when our customers need help, our Guides are there to provide personalized guidance. In 2024, our team engaged with customers through nearly 12 million inbound contacts, striving to help them at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

People & Culture

At GoDaddy, we are very proud of our employees, their hard work, and execution, and I am confident in the opportunity in front of us, our talent, and our drive for continuous improvement. The GoDaddy Leadership Team is a dedicated group of leaders with unique expertise, points of view, and from different countries of origin, helping us effectively serve our customers globally. As a Leadership Team, we're focused on providing our employees with opportunities to learn and develop in their careers to achieve their full potential.

GoDaddy also has a remarkable track record of paying people fairly based on the work that they perform regardless of who they are. 2024 marks GoDaddy's tenth-consecutive year of sharing our gender pay data, and the eighth-consecutive year of ethnicity pay data in the U.S. As our business grows globally and our workforce also expands globally, we continue to prioritize fair employee compensation and invest in a workforce that reflects the various communities we serve.

Responsible Governance & Operations

Our integrated GoDaddy Software Platform drives innovation and growth for both our customers and us. We work to optimize AI, machine learning, monetization, experimentation, data collection, and storage using public and private cloud services to improve the velocity of our business and find savings opportunities. We're committed to using AI responsibly and ethically, ensuring it advances our mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere while creating meaningful value for their businesses. Our AI and Machine Learning Governance Council plays a key role in overseeing our use of AI, ensuring proper guardrails are in place for responsible and ethical AI use.

Environmental Impact

We set a new scope 1 and 2 emissions (market-based) reduction target

to reduce emissions by 90% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline after surpassing our initial target two years ahead of schedule. We believe that operating our business responsibly and complying with applicable laws while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations and supply chain is good for our customers, our business, and the planet.

With sustainability embedded in our strategy and aligned with our operations, our goal is to continue to make progress on our sustainability journey. Through innovation and discipline, GoDaddy team members will continue to create value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities.

To learn more, read our 2024 Sustainability Report .

About This Report

This GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2024. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ... .

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.