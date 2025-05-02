Ayodhya Civic Body Bans Meat And Liquor Sales, Paan And Gutkha Ads On 14-Km Ram Path

MENAFN - Live Mint) The civic body of Ayodhya has adopted a resolution to ban the sale of meat and liquor along the 14-kilometre-long stretch of Ram Path.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has also banned the advertisement of paan, gutkha, bidi, cigarettes, and innerwear.

Ram Path, which leads to the Ram Temple, is a vital route connecting Ayodhya and Faizabad cities.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi announced the newly adopted resolution on Thursday.

"The executive committee of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, comprising the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and 12 corporators, passed the motion to enforce this ban to maintain the city's true religious spirit," Tripathi said.

The executive committee comprises only one Muslim corporator, Sultan Ansari, who is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The five-km stretch of Ram Path, which starts from the Saryu banks in Ayodhya, falls in Faizabad city. Currently, this stretch has several outlets selling meat and liquor.

The implementation details and timeline for this ban are expected to be announced by the municipal corporation soon.

The construction of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is underway in full swing, and the first gold door of Darbar is under installation, according to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra.

Additionally, the temple construction is progressing rapidly, with the temple's peak already complete and flagpoles installed on April 29.

According to Champat Rai, all seven mandaps of the Temple are expected to be completed by the end of April. The Ram Darbar idols are expected to arrive in May. The construction work is advancing at a fast pace, with all the idols having arrived at the site.

Rai told ANI: "Lord Shiva temple is being made at the northeast corner of Parajota while the Sun God temple is on the southwestern corner... All seven mandaps are expected to be completed within the next 10 days of April, and all idols have also arrived... The target for completion is October 2025... Ram Darbar is expected to arrive in May.”