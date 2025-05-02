MIB Acquires Clareto, Forming Strategic Partnership With Munich Re Life US To Expand Access To Electronic Medical Data And Develop Advanced Data Analytics

MIB logo (PRNewsfoto/MIB Group, Inc.)

BRAINTREE, Mass. and NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB , the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven insights and digital services and Munich Re Life US , part of Munich Re Group and a leader in risk assessment and reinsurance, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of electronic medical data across life insurance underwriting through improved data access and the development of advanced data analytics capabilities to enable automated risk assessment. As part of this initiative, MIB is acquiring Clareto, a leading life insurance industry source of electronic health records, from Munich Re Life US.

The partnership, offered via MIB EHR, will provide seamless access to electronic medical data and enhanced overall value to clients by combining the data networks available through MIB's Medical Data Solutions platform and Clareto to create a clear market leader amidst a fractured landscape for EHR and medical data retrieval.

Clients of the combined platform will benefit from expanded access to records through additional data sources and flexible options for data summarization, leveraging capabilities from RiskRighter, an MIB business known for its quality data summarization services and alitheia, Munich Re's rapid risk assessment and decisioning platform. Additionally, Clareto clients will gain access to reflexive services currently offered within the MIB EHR platform, such as auto-pivoting to a traditional attending physician statement (APS) when an electronic health record is not available.

"The advancement of our electronic medical data solution is part of MIB's broader strategy," said Jas Awla, President, MIB Medical Data Solutions. "We look forward to expanding our relationships and data sources to advance our capabilities as the life insurance industry's one-stop-shop not just for medical records, but for all types of data needed for underwriting. In addition, we are also excited to align with Munich Re for broad data analytic capabilities tied to electronic health records to streamline underwriting processes for our members."

With MIB and Munich Re Life US sharing an alignment of strategic interests and inherent complementary capabilities, the partnership will leverage both companies' collective knowledge to broadly serve the industry through producing thought leadership content and developing new analytic capabilities that expand automation and innovation around electronic medical data.

"Through our collaboration with Clareto we have developed a deep understanding of electronic medical data positioning us to help our clients transform their risk assessment through market-leading tools like alitheia," said Mary Forrest, President and CEO, Munich Re North America Life. "This collaboration with MIB will allow us to provide our clients with an entire set of new solutions to assist them in digitalizing their underwriting processes and delivering value across the insurance value chain. The result will drive quicker decisions and greater customer satisfaction that enables both new business growth and improved protective value."

"MIB continues to grow and diversify our portfolio of solutions to address the emerging needs of our members and the life insurance industry," said Brian Winikoff, President and CEO at MIB. "The process to obtain quality data for underwriting remains highly fragmented, inefficient and time-consuming. We are excited to partner with Munich Re to provide the industry with increased access to critical medical data and value-added services that will enable faster, more efficient and confident decision making."

About MIB

MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information about MIB, visit .

About Munich Re Life US

Munich Re Life US, a part of Munich Re Group , is a leading US reinsurer with a significant market presence and extensive technical depth in all areas of life and disability reinsurance. Beyond its vast reinsurance capacity and unrivaled risk expertise, the company is recognized as an innovator in digital transformation and aims to guide carriers through the changing industry landscape with dynamic solutions insightfully designed to grow and support their business. Learn more at

Media Inquiries:

MIB Group Holdings, Inc.

Betty-Jean Lane

Head of Marketing & Communications

781.751.6135

[email protected]

Munich Re Life US

Daisy Okas

Head of Marketing & Communications

646.940.8663

[email protected]

