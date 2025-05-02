Rakesh Roshan Shares Screen With Son Hrithik For The First Time, Calls It A Moment To Cherish Forever

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a heartwarming moment with his son, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, as the duo appeared together for the very first time in a commercial.

The proud father described it as a moment he would cherish forever, highlighting their special bond both on and off screen. On Friday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring the father-son duo in a commercial for a vehicle lubricant brand. Sharing the clip, Rakesh wrote,“A moment I'll cherish forever-sharing the screen with my son for our very first commercial together. Here's to creating memories, both on and off camera :).”

In the commercial, Rakesh Roshan is seen whistling the iconic tune of 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' as he makes his entrance and asks Hrithik about his journey. The 'War' actor responds with a single word that captures it all-"Unforgettable."

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, have shared a long-standing creative partnership in Indian cinema, most prominently through the Krrish film series. Their collaboration began with“Koi... Mil Gaya” in 2003, followed by the superhero-themed sequels“Krrish” (2006) and“Krrish 3” (2013). Rakesh Roshan also backed“Kites,” which featured Hrithik in the lead. Looking ahead, the filmmaker has confirmed that the much-anticipated“Krrish 4” is on the horizon, with Hrithik taking on directorial duties for the first time in the franchise.

On March 28, Rakesh took to social media to announce his son's directorial debut with a sweet note that read,“Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!.”