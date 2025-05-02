Free 'Copilot First-Step Kit' Maps AI Success For Microsoft 365 Small Businesses

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America.

ONLC Training has introduced the Copilot First-Step Kit, a free, limited-time offer designed to help Microsoft 365 customers confidently begin their AI journey.

Readiness survey, management brief, and bite-size staff training turn idle Copilot licenses into real-world wins-first 50 firms, no cost, no installs.

- Andy Williamson CEO and Co-Founder of ONLC TrainingWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As interest in AI and Microsoft Copilot continues to accelerate, many small and mid-sized organizations remain stuck at the starting line. Internal conversations often circle around the same concerns: Are we ready? What's the right first step? Who can guide us?To answer these pressing questions, ONLC Training has introduced the Copilot First-Step Kit, a free, limited-time offer designed to help Microsoft 365 customers confidently begin their AI journey. This initiative is part of Microsoft's broader“50 Days of AI Learning” campaign and is available to the first 50 qualifying organizations."This is more than training-it's a true starting point," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "AI can feel overwhelming, especially for leaders navigating it for the first time. We help organizations assess where they stand, surface immediate opportunities, and take that all-important first step with clarity and confidence."A Clear Framework for Initial ExplorationThe Copilot First-Step Kit includes three core elements:- AI Readiness Survey – A brief, customizable team survey that reveals internal awareness, potential friction points, and early automation opportunities.- Leadership Management Brief – A strategic overview of the survey findings that helps executives understand current readiness and spot 2–3 proof-of-concept project candidates.- Learning Access via The Hub – A private, branded digital learning portal with over two hours of business-focused Copilot training content, covering both Copilot Chat and Microsoft 365 Enterprise features.Unlike generic AI overviews, the First-Step Kit offers a structured discovery and learning experience built around an organization's actual people and workflows. This approach helps reduce resistance, enhance understanding, and catalyze cross-functional buy-in."We designed the kit to surface real opportunities from real feedback," Williamson added. "It's a low-barrier, high-impact way to move from curiosity to action."Built for Microsoft 365 OrganizationsThe offer is especially well-suited for teams of 50 to 150 users, including those still evaluating which Copilot plan to adopt. It supports:- Copilot Chat (included in Microsoft 365)- Copilot for Microsoft 365 Enterprise- Organizations not yet licensed but exploring optionsFor many companies, this kit marks the first time staff will see Copilot in action-making it an essential step for building internal awareness and identifying use cases aligned with day-to-day business challenges.Next Steps for Interested OrganizationsThe Copilot First-Step Kit is available now at no cost to the first 50 organizations who apply. There are no licensing requirements, no installations, and no payment involved.To learn more or to apply, visit or call 1-800-288-8221About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education and a top Microsoft Training Services Partner, specializing in AI and data analytics. ONLC offers both public and private courses online and at over 100 locations across North America. Its flexible and customizable training solutions help organizations of all sizes enhance workforce capabilities and prepare for future innovation. Learn more at

Laura Williamson

ONLC Training

+1 800-288-8221

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.