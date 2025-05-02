Optimove Insight’S 2025 Mother’S Day Report: Shoppers Expect More Than Discounts – They Expect You To Know Them

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimove survey of U.S. consumers reveals last-minute buying patterns, growing demand for quality and sustainability, and the need for agile, personalized marketing

New York, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, has released its annual Mother's Day Consumer Shopping Trends Report, revealing key shifts in consumer behavior ahead of one of retail's most emotional gift-giving holidays. The message to marketers: knowing your customer isn't enough - anticipating their needs is now mission critical. The survey was fielded in April 2025 to 320 US citizens, 18–65 years old with household income of $75,000+.

Key Findings from the 2025 Report Include:



. 72% of consumers plan to buy flowers, while 47% will choose jewelry or clothing. Gift cards remain strong at 40%.

. Most shoppers are last-minute: 62% make purchases within two weeks of Mother's Day.

. Quality beats price: 39% say quality is their top gift selection factor, compared to 25% who prioritize price.

. 40% will shop both online and in-store - seamless omnichannel journeys are a must.

. 33% cite product reviews as the most influential buying factor - ahead of price or brand loyalty.

. Sustainability matters: Over 76% consider eco-friendliness important when choosing gifts.

. Early promotions work: 78% of consumers say early sales would motivate them to purchase sooner.

. Greeting cards still count: Over 75% of shoppers will buy either physical or digital cards.

Positionless Marketing Is an Advantage

The report emphasizes that brands must go beyond reacting to consumer behavior. The future of marketing is anticipatory. Positionless Marketing empowers marketers to execute personalized, data-driven campaigns instantly and independently - without silos.



Positionless Marketing delivers three core capabilities:



Data Power: Instantly uncover insights for precise targeting

Creative Power: Generate channel-ready content fast Optimization Power: Launch campaigns that self-optimize in real time

To win the moment - and every moment - brands must adopt agile, customer-led strategies that deliver hyper-personalized experiences at scale. Positionless Marketing makes this possible.

"This report makes it clear that it's not enough for brands to know their customers - they must anticipate them," said Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove. "Retailers need to engage in real-time with messages that are not only personalized, but deeply relevant. That kind of agility isn't possible in a siloed organization. Positionless Marketing gives marketers the freedom to act fast, act smart, and act together - so they never miss a moment when a customer is ready to engage."

About Optimove



Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the analytical and research arm of Optimove, dedicated to providing valuable industry insights and data-driven research to empower B2C businesses.

Attachments



Consumer Prioritize Eco-Friendly Products When Consumers Shop for Mother's Day

CONTACT: Olivia Arruda Optimove +8585881053 ...