Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dynacor Group Inc.

2025-05-02 10:13:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Dynacor Group Inc. : Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Corporation's request to renew a normal course issuer bid program, through which Dynacor may purchase, for cancellation, up to 3,850,649 common shares or approximately 10% of the public float (38,506,492 common shares on a total of 42,230,015 common shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025). Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $4.64.

