Aegis Brands Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Aegis Brands Inc. : Reports financial results for the first quarter ending March 30, 2025. System sales decreased by 5.2% to $30.1 million and same store sales decreased by 7.7%. EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was consistent with the prior year at $1.1 million. Net income for the quarter was $0.1 million or $0.00 earnings per share compared to a loss of $0.4 million or ($0.00) earnings per share a year ago. Aegis Brands Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.38.
