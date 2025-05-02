Global Experts Gather At International Carpet Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Carpet Forum has kicked off Baku Business Center as part of the International Carpet Festival, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration with the support of the Azerbaijan Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO). Approximately 200 guests from over 10 countries participated in the event.

The opening featured an exhibition of photographs titled "Eternal Heritage of Heydar Aliyev in Carpet Art," displayed in the foyer.

Welcoming the attendees, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Honored Artist Emin Mammadov stressed that the forum brings together leading experts in the carpet industry, designers, producers, and researchers.

"We have a tradition of gathering here in early May, aligned with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2016, which designates May 5th as the Day of the Carpet Weaver in Azerbaijan. We are delighted that, on the eve of this holiday, the festival has become a cherished tradition. Last year, we hosted the National Carpet Festival, and building on that success, we have now launched the International Carpet Festival. We have invited guests from various countries, and everyone can look forward to a rich and engaging program in Icherisheher," he said.

Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Rufat Mammadov emphasized that a carpet is more than just an object. It embodies memory, emotion, identity, and history. Each knot tells a story; every ornament conceals a secret. While carpets are woven by hand, they speak from the heart. He highlighted that Azerbaijani carpet craftsmanship has contributed to global culture for centuries and continues to thrive as a living tradition.

During the opening ceremony, AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Tural Hajili and director of the Resource Center for Innovation and Cultural Heritage Preservation in Tatarstan Alsu Miftakhova delivered remarks. They wished the forum success and emphasized that the festival provides a valuable platform to showcase Azerbaijan's rich carpet traditions, explore the cultural heritage of other nations, and foster exchange of experiences and craftsmanship.

Following the opening, the forum proceeded with plenary sessions.

From now until May 4th, the International Carpet Festival will be hosted in Icherisheher, celebrating the rich tradition of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. The festival aims to elevate Azerbaijani carpets on the global stage, highlight their historical significance and future opportunities, and promote knowledge exchange among master weavers from around the world. The event features a dynamic and diverse program designed to engage visitors of all ages.

Attendees can enjoy a wide range of entertainment, including vibrant concerts, an open-air cinema, and bustling markets showcasing local brands and artisans. The festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the 15th anniversary of Azerbaijani carpet weaving being recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Furthermore, a total of 28 master weavers from 14 workshops of Azerkhalcha OJSC along with a dedicated team involved in carpet processing, will demonstrate their craft and share their expertise through engaging master classes. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn the ancient secrets of this centuries-old art form firsthand.