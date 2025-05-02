Matty Matheson And Gozney Celebrate 10-Year Partnership In New Summer Advertising Campaign, Cook Different

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Working with people I trust made this whole project really special," said Matheson. "Cook Different was definitely a fun campaign. We got to be creative, try new things, and just have a good time. Gozney forever!"

In Cook Different, Matheson creates a character ripped from the ubiquitous late-night infomercials of years past to blatantly hawk Gozney pizza ovens. Absurd and on the nose with self-awareness, this is not just another celebrity endorsement. Matheson also brings his polite, Canadian roots to the role of Gozney Customer Service Representative fielding real, frequently asked questions. Matty introduces Gozney with energy that's uniquely his:



"I'm here with Gozney, the greatest pizza ovens ever."

"It'll change your life, and probably your neighbors."

"I guess I'll go answer the phones cause nobody else is. That's nice. I'll do everything."

"This is the oven that started it all. The original. The thing that brought me and Gozney together. We are together forever."

"Fish. Vegetables. Steak. Beef. Bison. Elk. Octopus. Any type of food can go inside." "I'm Matty Matheson. And I love you. And I love Gozney. And Gozney loves you."

Cook Different is Gozney's first major advertising campaign with Matheson, a decade-long partner of the outdoor oven brand. The Cook Different campaign and creative concepts were developed by Gozney's in-house team, hand-in-hand with Matheson, where his role as a creator-both in food and as an on-screen personality-shines brightly throughout the unconventional campaign. The creative will debut over the next few weeks on GozneyTV (Gozney's YouTube channel) and other marketing channels.

Over the last 10 years, Matheson has worked with Gozney's Founder & Designer, Tom Gozney , on creative concepting, brand-building and business advice, and product development insight. In the future, consumers can expect to see more things come to life between the chef and pizza oven manufacturer.

"Matty has been part of the Gozney family for nearly a decade. He has been an invaluable sounding board for our product development and creative concepting, and someone I've leaned on as we've grown the brand," said Tom Gozney, founder and designer of Gozney. "Now he gets to play a role that matches the irreverent nature of Gozney and tells a fun, memorable story. This whole project makes me smile and we can't wait to show you what we're teaming up to do down the road."

In Cook Different, Matty shares some of his favorite meals and recipes to cook on Gozney ovens, including green garlic marinara pizza, Vietnamese clams with peanuts, and spicy lamb flatbread.

"Matty breaks the mold for what's considered acceptable in traditional advertising," said Jonathan Kantor, chief revenue and marketing officer of Gozney. "Matty shines in Cook Different. He is disruptive, unexpected, and creative. The content is smart and tells a story that can show up in more than a dozen creative environments."

Cook Different will show up across consumer touchpoints in CTV channels, testing the creative across select live sporting events and TV shows, on strategic OOH displays, and across Gozney's community of ambassadors and chefs. The campaign will be distributed on organic brand channels like GozneyTV with trailers, clips, and imagery distributed across all social media and other owned channels.

Learn more at . For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit .

About Gozney :

Gozney makes live-fire cooking easy by pioneering revolutionary pizza ovens that change the way people cook outdoors. Harnessing knowledge from their origins in the commercial industry, Gozney's multi-award-winning range of pizza ovens are beautiful, functional, durable tools that light a fire for anyone to be able to make, create, build, invent, provide, connect, discover, share and grow. Gozney was founded by Tom Gozney in 2010. More information is available at .

About Matty Matheson :

Internationally recognized chef and personality Matty Matheson has been breaking barriers since his cooking debut. His expansive career has brought many opportunities to the chef, restaurateur, three-time New York Times best-selling author (Matty Matheson: A Cookbook, Home Style Cookery and Soups, Salads, Sandwiches), executive producer and television personality. Matty's presence in culture has grown exponentially in recent years as he's developed a number of companies outside the dozen restaurants he operates across Canada and the United States; from his home goods brand Matheson Cookware to his food product brand Matheson Food Company and his role as an executive producer and actor in the hit TV show The Bear, Matty has brought his unique personality to the world in a variety of ways with many more to come.

Contact and Assets :

Ethan Peck

Global PR & Communications Director

[email protected]

Download hi-res assets from Cook Different HERE

SOURCE Gozney